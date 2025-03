Pedestrian killed in crash with car on New Hope Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when they were struck by a vehicle.

Raleigh police said it happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of New Hope Road.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under active investigation.

New Hope Road is closed between Buffaloe Road and Marsh Creek Road.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, RPD said.