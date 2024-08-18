WATCH LIVE

Pender County man drowns in Surf City

Sunday, August 18, 2024 1:50PM
SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Pender County man drowned while swimming at Surf City on Saturday afternoon, according to a local newspaper in the area.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. That's when emergency crews pulled Sean Davis, 41, out of the water and gave him CPR.

Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Specifics about what happened to Davis have not been released, but Surf City Fire Department said beachgoers need to pay close attention to surf conditions as rip current warnings are in effect through Monday.

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

