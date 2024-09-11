Pepper spray released at Smithfield-Selma High School in Johnston County; students injured | LIVE

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple students were injured at Smithfield-Selma High School due to pepper spray being released.

The number of students remains unclear.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw multiple people being taken out on stretchers and loaded into ambulances.

Multiple students were injured at Smithfield-Selma High School due to pepper spray being released.

Officials are unsure if the pepper spray was released on purpose or by accident.

Smithfield-Selma High School is part of Johnston County Public Schools. It is located near the intersection of M Durwood Stephenson Parkway and Buffalo Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

