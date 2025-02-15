Peruvian police use capybara costume to lure, arrest suspected drug dealer

PERU -- Dressing up as an animal might just be the best way to catch a suspect!

That's what police in Peru did.

A police officer in a capybara costume captured a suspected drug dealer on Friday.

Bodycam footage shows the costumed officer holding a Valentine's Day gift.

SEE ALSO | Officer dressed as the Grinch makes drug bust in Peru

The disguised officer then charges into the home when the door is opened and pins the suspect down.

This is the same police unit that used a similar strategy last year, wearing a teddy bear costume to lure a suspect.

READ MORE | Undercover Santa helps carry out Peruvian drug bust with sledgehammer: VIDEO