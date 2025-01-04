Man charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 65-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of a sexual offense against a juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators received a report on Jan. 1 about an alleged sexual offense against a juvenile that happened in eastern Wake County.

After an investigation, deputies said Peter Heybroek was charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

On Saturday, Heybroek was taken into custody and processed into the Wake County Detention Center.

No other details have been released.