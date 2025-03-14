Check out these National Pi Day pizza deals

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or approximately 3.14

In honor of Pi Day on March 14, here's the number Pi explained with actual pie.

Pi Day isn't just about showing off how many numbers you have memorized; restaurants offer deals and discounts on pizza on Friday, March 14.

Pi Day occurs on March 14, because the date is written as 3.14 in the United States. Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or approximately 3.14 (its exact value is infinite and can't be calculated). March 14 also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday.

With eating out becoming more of a luxury, restaurants use such deals to help draw customers to fast casual and fast food chains.

Pi Day has also become synonymous with pizza pie (and other round foods) - here are some deals to round out your celebration.

Best Pi Day deals for 2025

Blaze Pizza

Build-your-own-pizza chain Blaze is offering a buy one 11-inch pizza, get another one for $3.14 in-store at participating locations.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

When dine-in customers at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse buy one Pizookie, they can get a second one for $3.14.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK rewards members can get an Original BBQ chicken, pepperoni, or traditional cheese pizza for $3.14 with a dine-in purchase of $25.

Taco Bell

Get a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza for just $3.14 on Pi Day 2025.

Pizza Hut

Snag a "Pizza Charcuterie Board" from Pizza Hut on Pi Day. For $24.99, you can customize two medium pizzas, boneless wings, and breadsticks.

This story was originally published in 2024 and has been updated.

