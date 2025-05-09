24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Kinston woman arrested after crashing into Piggly Wiggly, police chase

Friday, May 9, 2025 10:48AM
KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing several charges after crashing a car into a grocery store Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at 2240 U.S. 258 in Kinston.

Stephanie Marie Morales, 39, of Kinston, drove a small black SUV into the front entrance of a Piggly Wiggly, leaving the doors destroyed. Authorities said she then left the scene, leading them on a two-mile chase.

Morales stopped and got arrested at the Auto Zone on US 70. Police found a 10-month-old child in the front seat of the SUV unrestrained.

Officers also reported a 7-year-old girl was injured at the grocery store but is expected to be OK.

Morales is facing the following charges:

  • Driving while impaired
  • Injury to real property
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run property, damage and injury
  • Fail to decrease speed to avoid accident
  • Driving while license revoked
  • No liability insurance
  • Expired registration
  • Inspection violation
  • Child not in rear seat

She did not receive bond.

