Kinston woman arrested after crashing into Piggly Wiggly, police chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing several charges after crashing a car into a grocery store Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at 2240 U.S. 258 in Kinston.

Stephanie Marie Morales, 39, of Kinston, drove a small black SUV into the front entrance of a Piggly Wiggly, leaving the doors destroyed. Authorities said she then left the scene, leading them on a two-mile chase.

Morales stopped and got arrested at the Auto Zone on US 70. Police found a 10-month-old child in the front seat of the SUV unrestrained.

Officers also reported a 7-year-old girl was injured at the grocery store but is expected to be OK.

Morales is facing the following charges:



Driving while impaired

Injury to real property

Misdemeanor child abuse

Reckless driving

Hit and run property, damage and injury

Fail to decrease speed to avoid accident

Driving while license revoked

No liability insurance

Expired registration

Inspection violation

Child not in rear seat

She did not receive bond.