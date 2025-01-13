Man arrested in connection with Pitt County triple murders

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing three counts of murder after three people were found dead in Pitt County.

On January 10, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into 4 different crime scenes where 3 people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

A person of interest was taken into custody at one of the scenes and 55-year-old David Lever is now facing 3 counts of murder. He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. More charges could be filed.

A preliminary investigation showed the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or Detective Jordan at 252-902-2158.