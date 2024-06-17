Planet Fitness hand-shaped chairs stolen from Wake Forest location | Caught on camera

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people stole large purple and yellow hand chairs from Planet Fitness in Wake Forest.

Wake Forest Police Department said the heist happened on June 2 at the Planet Fitness on Wrigley Drive near Capital Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows two people dressed in black picking up the large hand shaped chairs in the gym's lobby and walking out.

Investigators admitted the pictures don't give a great view of the thieves, but said someone carrying around or coming home with a giant purple or yellow hand-shaped chair would be memorable.

If you've seen that anytime in the last couple weeks, especially around the Wake Forest area, please call police immediately.