Police chase starting in Fayetteville ends in crash; suspect arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overnight chase between a pickup truck and deputies ended in a crash.

It all started when the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Fayetteville police tried to stop a Dodge pickup, which was reported stolen, in downtown Fayetteville.

The vehicle traveled through several city streets before getting onto I-95. The chase continued down NC Highway 24 into Sampson County.

Investigators said the driver tried to make a U-turn and traveled off the road into a ditch on the westbound side.

The man driving the pickup was taken into custody. He was transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

There was a woman, a girl under 12 years old, and a dog inside the Dodge. They were taken to a hotel in the Fayetteville area for the night.

No one was injured, authorities confirmed.

ABC11 is working to learn the latest, and the exact time this incident occurred.