Police investigating possible shooting at Selma McDonald's restaurant

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Selma police are investigating reports of a shots fired at a McDonald's restaurant.

The incident happened near the intersection of US 70 and I-95 just south of Downtown Selma.

ABC1 crews reported seeing evidence markers near the drive thru of the restaurant.

Police have not released any more details.