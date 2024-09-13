Police make arrest in 17-year-old sexual assault case at Fayetteville State off-campus housing

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police announced an arrest 17 years after a sexual assault at an off-campus apartment of Fayetteville State University.

Nicholas Antonio Raye, 39, of Leland, was arrested in the attack that happened in January 2007.

FPD said the rape suspect broke into the victim's apartment and committed sexual assault. The case went unsolved and was considered cold for many years but was reopened after the police department got a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit notification.

Investigators said DNA evidence found on the victim's clothing led to Raye, whose DNA was a strong match.

FPD said that the victim, FSU's police department and the police department in the City of Northwest down in Brunswick County all helped detectives follow up on the lead and bring charges against Raye.

Raye, who was already serving time in Craven County for another crime, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, and breaking and entering.

He's now being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910)433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached at (910)485-7273.

