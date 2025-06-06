President Donald Trump to visit Fort Bragg on Tuesday

Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would be increasing jump pay for paratroopers and an extra bump in pay for jump masters.

Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would be increasing jump pay for paratroopers and an extra bump in pay for jump masters.

Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would be increasing jump pay for paratroopers and an extra bump in pay for jump masters.

Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would be increasing jump pay for paratroopers and an extra bump in pay for jump masters.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will be visiting Fort Bragg on Tuesday, according to Department of Defense officials.

All units on the post will be giving him a readiness demonstration.

It kicks off the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently paid a visit for All American Week.

While speaking to the troops, Hegseth touched on the renaming of Fort Bragg--and made a special announcement for paratroopers.

Hegseth appealed to servicemembers by referencing his own time as an army major in the 101st Airborne Division during his speech.

He was addressing a massive formation of paratroopers that represented the 17,000 paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division.

**Video is from previous report**

