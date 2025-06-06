President Donald Trump to visit Fort Bragg on Tuesday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will be visiting Fort Bragg on Tuesday, according to Department of Defense officials.
All units on the post will be giving him a readiness demonstration.
It kicks off the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently paid a visit for All American Week.
While speaking to the troops, Hegseth touched on the renaming of Fort Bragg--and made a special announcement for paratroopers.
Hegseth appealed to servicemembers by referencing his own time as an army major in the 101st Airborne Division during his speech.
He was addressing a massive formation of paratroopers that represented the 17,000 paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division.
**Video is from previous report**