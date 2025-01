President Trump to visit western NC for first time since being back in office

It will be his first visit since being back in office.

It will be his first visit since being back in office.

It will be his first visit since being back in office.

It will be his first visit since being back in office.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is set to visit North Carolina for the first time since being back in office.

He will tour areas in the western part of the state still damaged following Hurricane Helene.

His visit will focus on the communities ongoing recovery efforts.

President Trump will also visit southern California on Friday as the state continues to battle wildfires.