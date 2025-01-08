Former Wake County commissioner Matt Calabria named to Gov. Stein's new western NC recovery team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Wake County Board of Commissioners member Matt Calabria will play a key role in Gov. Josh Stein's new administration.

Calabria will serve as the director of the newly established Governor's Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC).

Calabria resigned from the board last week ahead of his new appointment. He was a guiding force in working to improve education and address affordable housing.

Five other members will also play roles to help with the recovery efforts in western North Carolina.

"Supporting western North Carolina is going to be an all-hands-on-deck initiative that requires a team with diverse experiences and skillsets," Stein said. "I am grateful to each of these leaders for prioritizing urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability as we work to rebuild the region."

Emily Williamson Gangi was named chief deputy director for GROW NC. The western North Carolina native serves as policy director for the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and lives in Morganton and Durham.

Another western North Carolinian, Eliza Edwards, was named director of community partnerships. She previously served on the North Carolina Office of Strategic Partnerships.

Stephanie McGarrah, who also hails from the western part of the state, was named deputy secretary for the Department of Commerce Division of Community Revitalization. She taught policy research at UNC-Chapel Hill from 2007-2013.

Holly Jones will serve as the director of the Governor's Western North Carolina Office. She served as then-Attorney General Stein's Western Policy Advisor from 2017 to 2024.

Jonathan Krebs is Josh Stein's Western North Carolina Recovery Advisor. Krebs has worked for the past 20 years with residents, governments, and communities to rebuild from nearly every major disaster since Hurricane Katrina.