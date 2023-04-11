Cost of living and affordable housing top priorities for Wake County residents

About 2,200 people were polled and asked 50 questions, including, "What should be Wake County's top priorities?"

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Aretha Vines lives in Wake County. She moved back to the area in 2010. Since then, the price of her rent has doubled. "For a three-bedroom, you pay in every bit half of your paycheck," said Vines.

Vines, who is also a mom, said her wages are not keeping up with the price of rent. "The pay raise, they've gone up a little bit but not enough. You gotta fight just for a little bit of money and the cost of living is steadily going up and I know jobs know that they see."

Vine isn't alone. Other Wake County residents shared their concerns through a community survey. The results were shared with the board of commissioners Monday during their work session.

Nearly 63% of people responded said cost of living and about 56% said affordable housing.

Schools, roads, and public Safety were some of the other responses.

Commissioner Matt Calabria had questions on how Wake County measured up to other municipalities when it comes to the cost of living. "How do we look compared to other places?" he asked.

"I suspect in most if not all major metropolitan areas in the country right now you're hearing a lot about the cost of living and housing affordability," Calabria continued.

The presentation didn't end with exact recommendations for improvements but commissioners said they are aware of the concerns and working to address the needs.

"We need a lot of help with our municipal, nonprofit partners and everyone else to solve these issues. We can't do it alone."

Meanwhile, moms like Vine hope things improve soon.

"A lot of stuff needs to change. It's hard. It's hard out here."

Wake County Commissioners late last year approved $35 million from the county's existing American Rescue Plan funds to address affordable housing.