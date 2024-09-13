JD Vance plans campaign stop in Raleigh next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- JD Vance will be making a stop in Raleigh to deliver remarks at a rally.

The Republican nominee for vice president will speak at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Union Hall on West Martin Street.

His visit follows Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris, visiting the battleground state Thursday.

She held rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro.

They were her first campaign stops after the presidential debate that was held with her and Donald Trump on ABC News.

Both campaigns are placing a high priority on North Carolina because of how close polls show the race is and the significant amount of electoral votes. The state's result in the November election could swing the presidency one way or the other.

Donald Trump has won the state two presidential elections in a row, but his margin of victory in 2018 was razor thin and Democrats see it as an opportunity to upset the race.