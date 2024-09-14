JD Vance spends day in Greenville speaking with voters, attending ECU football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just 52 days before the election, Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and his wife Usha made a surprise appearance at the ECU football game against Appalachian State.

In the span of just 3 hours from wheels down to wheels up, JD and Usha Vance made the most of gameday in Greenville.

From grabbing a beer at Sup Dogs to talking with fans.

"I'm just excited to be around somebody that can make America better," said ECU fan Gavin Mintz.

Gavin Mintz got a chance to snap a selfie and talk to Vance, but he also understands not everyone agrees with him in a 50-50 state.

"I think it's cool. You see people who aren't as happy to see him as most people but he's a human so might as well let him do his thing," he said.

The Vances made an entrance to the stadium. ABC11 caught up with JD Vance on the field, and he said North Carolina is a must-win state for Republicans on their path to 270 electoral votes, and touted his own connection to our state.

"I was stationed here, I've actually been in Greenville a lot as a Marine, so it's really wonderful to be here. We're thrilled that they've welcomed us so kindly, and we just got to win the state so we can get our country back on track," Vance told ABC11.

Vance also tried to draw a contrast with Kamala Harris as Democrats are fighting just as hard to flip North Carolina.

"We're not going to lower inflation or secure the border if we have Kamala Harris doing exactly what she's already done for another 4 years," he said.

Vance is set to be back in Raleigh on Wednesday and then Donald Trump set to make a visit to Wilmington next weekend.