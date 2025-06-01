Festivals, other events to celebrate Pride Month across the Triangle

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multiethnic, multifaith and multidimensional. "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" explores the lives of some of the people who make up this community.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It's a time when the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their supporters, and allies come together to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance, and unashamed self-pride.

Pride Month started a year after the 1969 Stonewall riots. The mission is to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Here are a few events happening around the Triangle area:

CHAPEL HILL

Saturday, June 7: Chapel Hill Pride Promenade

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. 140 W. Franklin St.

The Promenade March starts at 12:45 p.m. is from Peace & Justice Plaza to 140 West Plaza in downtown Chapel Hill.

PITTSBORO

Friday, June 6 - Saturday, June 7: Pittsboro Pride Festival

The festival is at The Plant on Lorax Lane. On Friday, there will be a drag show and dance party held outside. On Saturday, the festival will be held along with a parade.

List of events and times

APEX

Saturday, June 14: Pride Festival

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival will include live music and entertainment, a kid's zone with inflatables and games, food truck rodeo and local vendors. It is happening at Town Hall Campus on 73 Hunter Street.

CARRBORO

Small Town Pride events include:

Pride Piper Walk

Friday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. at El Centro Hispano

Help roll Rainbow Ram down Weaver Street from El Centro Hispano to Town Commons for the Carrboro Orgullo Pride Celebration.

Orgullo Latinx Pride

Saturday, June 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the Carrboro Town Commons

The event will feature food trucks, drag shows, music, and crafts for the kids. Organizers say it's a space to celebrate and share the diverse cultures, identities, and experiences of the local Latinx LGBTQ community.

MORRISVILLE

Friday, June 6: Music in the Park Celebrates Pride

Morrisville's Music in the Park series will celebrate Pride from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Indian Creek Trailhead on Town Hall Drive. 22 Strings will be the featured band. Enjoy drag bingo with prizes from Trader Joe's and shop from local vendors.

RALEIGH

Saturday, June 21: Out! Raleigh Pride Festival

It is one of North Carolina's largest Pride gatherings. The family fun festival is in downtown Raleigh.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event features two stages of live music and dancing, local food and shopping vendors, a beer garden, photo booths, kids' activities, and more.

Click on Raleigh Parks for more.

FAYETTEVILLE

Saturday, June 21: PrideFest 2024

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville.

PRIDE MONTH HISTORY

What is LGBTQ+ Pride Month?

The month is meant to recognize the sweeping impact that LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates, and allies have on history in the United States and around the globe, according to the Library of Congress.

When is it?

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June.

The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ+ Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ+ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The so-called Stonewall riots were a "tipping point" for the gay liberation movement in the United States. The uproar also paved the way for the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Pride Flag History

The rainbow LGBTQ+ flag is prominently displayed throughout the month.

Gilbert Baker, an American artist, gay rights activist, and U.S. Army veteran, created the flag in 1978 as a new symbol for the gay and lesbian political movement at the suggestion of his friends and colleagues, including Harvey Milk, a San Francisco city supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in California. Milk was assassinated later that year.

The colors of the LGBT flag each have a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony, and violet for spirit.

Baker died at the age of 65 on March 31, 2017, though his rainbow flag remains an iconic, powerful symbol for LGBT pride, according to the Outright International website.