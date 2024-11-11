Descendants of Stagville Plantation call racists mass text messages 'disrespectful'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Descendants of what was once one of the largest plantations in North Carolina are reacting to the mass racist text messages sent to African Americans across the country the day after the election.

Beverly Evans, 76, recently learned she is a descendent of the Suitts, a family that was once enslaved at Stagville Plantation. The Durham native walked the property with ABC11 holding on to a walnut that fell from a nearby tree.

She summarized the racist text messages: "We need to send the slaves back to their plantations."

She said that sort of thinking was offensive and wrong.

"The people that got the messages felt disrespected and we all as Black people felt disrespected by that," Evans said.

Investigations continue between the FBI and Department of Justice as many people across the country received text messages referencing slavery.

A Durham mom told ABC11 her son received a message telling him to report to Stagville Plantation.

"We don't cower down no more. We're not intimidated no more. Those days are gone," said Ricky Hart, a descendent of the Hart family who were also enslaved at Stagville. "They can try intimidation or the fear factor, but that's not going to work anymore."

His family lived at the Hart House for many generations during and after slavery was abolished. Both descendants know their ancestors are long gone, but will continue honoring the signs of their existence and legacy like the walnuts that fall from the trees on the property.

"It's a symbol of their strength," said Evans.

The North Carolina Department of Historic Sites released this statement to ABC11:

It has come to our attention that some North Carolina residents have received alarming text messages referencing Stagville State Historic Site, a former plantation. North Carolina Historic Sites condemns these acts intended to inspire fear and division by weaponizing history. Stagville is a sacred space for visitors to contend with the history of slavery, emancipation, and injustice. We will work with law enforcement on the investigation into these hateful and deceitful messages.