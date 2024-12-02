Law aimed at trying more North Carolina teens in adult court goes into effect today

Criminal justice reform advocates in North Carolina are speaking up as GOP looks to override Gov. Roy Cooper veto of HB 834.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina law that allows more young people accused of serious crimes to be automatically tried in adult court goes into effect starting today.

The law, which was passed through veto override in the General Assembly adjusts juvenile justice reforms from recent years involving 16- and 17-year-olds.

The previous removal of automatic prosecution in adult court was seen as a way to help more young people avoid public, lifetime criminal records for one-time mistakes while giving them access to youth-centered resources within the juvenile system, where records aren't public.

While senators worked to make the vetoed legislation better than the original bill, Cooper wrote in his veto message, "I remain concerned that this new law would keep some children from getting treatment they need while making communities less safe."

Supporters of the law argued the changes aren't rolling back "Raise the Age" legislation, but are merely adjustments to reflect practical realities of the criminal justice system. Juvenile-court cases for district attorneys are growing and putting them in adult court to begin with will ease their loads.

