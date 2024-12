17 displaced after housing complex fire in east Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 17 people are without homes after a fire Monday night in east Raleigh.

It happened just before midnight at a housing complex on Polly Street just off New Bern Avenue.

ABC11 was told Raleigh Fire Department sent 12 trucks to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.