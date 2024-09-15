This year's final open house weekends at Raleigh botanic garden are coming up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This may be your last chance to visit the Raleigh Juniper Level Botanic Garden this year.

This weekend and next -- Sept. 13 through 15 and Sept. 20 through 22 -- mark the last 'Open Garden and Nursery Days' in 2024. Like always, it's free of charge and no appointment is necessary on these days.

The botanic garden is showcasing over 50 new fall plants available for purchase.

According to the website, during the open house, horticultural staff will be available to help visitors find plants, answer questions and direct them around the garden.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine during open house weekends.

The garden is open to the public only four times a year and two weekends each season.

