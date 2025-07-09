Raleigh man charged with murder in early morning assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have charged a man with murder Tuesday after an assault investigation.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a 911 call for a welfare check in the 1100 block of Auston Grove Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man, later identified as William Hala.

Hala appeared to have been the victim of an assault. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Daniel Lee, was arrested and charged with murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

