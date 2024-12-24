Raleigh man's $1 Cash 5 ticket nets him $633K jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man tried his luck on Cash 5 and won a massive jackpot just in time for Christmas.

Reginald Epps bought a $1 ticket at Rose Mart on NC 96 in Youngsville. It was a good move as he matched all five numbers and won $633,202.

Epps' win came in Saturday's drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize on Monday at lottery headquarters and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $452,741.

Monday's jackpot is $110,000.