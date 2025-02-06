Raleigh community concerned neighborhood library will be relocated from current site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When voters passed a Wake County bond referendum in November allowing for the expansion of public libraries, many knew change was inevitable. One of the libraries listed as being tapped for renovations included the Athens Drive Community Library, which is located on the campus of Athens Drive Magnet High School in Raleigh.

"We love this library," said Yevonne Brannon. "I took my daughter there when she was two years old when this library opened. She's now 48."

Brannon is the organizer of Friends of Athens Drive Community Library. It's an advocacy group that supports the library and the needs it serves in the community.

"That would be a tragedy to see that library close and not have a library in this community," she said as she spoke of Wake County commissioners debating what will happen to the library's future.

Currently, the library is on a smaller acreage than commissioners would prefer, based on the passing of the referendum.

According to Wake County Public Libraries director Tammy Baggett, the county is looking at sites that offer seven to eight buildable acres.

"We would also be looking at the possibility of four to five buildable acres and I imagine if the land is correct, the right size, the right topography, and that we did not want to expand, that we could consider smaller lots of land," Baggett said.

However, Brannon is fearful that the library will have to be relocated because of density issues.

"Why should our community have to suck up to growth density for every other component that we don't get to have amenities because we don't have enough land or we don't have a footprint big enough," said Brannon.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed on February 4, Raleigh City Councilmembers are asking county commissioners and the county manager to reconsider their plans for the library.

"We ask for your commitment it stays in the current neighborhood," wrote Councilwoman Jane Harrison on behalf of the city council. "Our City Manager has worked to identify opportunities for City-owned land for the replacement of the Athens Drive Library. We recognize these options may or may not be feasible. Thus, we ask that private property also be considered for purchase. We also ask that you consider an urban footprint of smaller acreage to ensure a neighborhood location can be identified. We commit to partnership to keep the library accessible to our residents."

Brannon is grateful to have the support of the council.

"Submitting a letter of support to the county commissioners, asking them to please keep this library in our community. They understand how important it is to grow in our communities, to have them," added Brannon.

Adding complexity to the equation is the 2026 renovations of Athens Drive Magnet High School that could force the library to be inaccessible while construction is ongoing.

"We will do our best to make sure that there's access to a library that will require some coordination with the school system if we are able to remain in the building during their phases of construction. But we're definitely open to that," said Baggett.