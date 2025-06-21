Out! Raleigh Pride 2025 returns to Downtown Raleigh; event serves as fundraiser: What to know

Out! Pride Raleigh is celebrating 13 years of the downtown event that grows every year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Out! Raleigh Pride 2025 kicked off its weekend festivities on Friday night on Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh.

This year marks the first time for the Friday night addition. Organizers say Friday will focus on adults (18+) only, entertainment, and vendors. It runs from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

James Howard from Clayton said it was his first time going to the Pride event in Raleigh. He said it was important to show his support amid uncertain times.

"I think showing our support for everyone is a big thing right now, especially with everything going on in the world. I think right now it's really important to show that we accept everyone for who they are and what they stand for."

Out! Raleigh Pride is one of the biggest festivals in North Carolina that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and advocates. It draws tens of thousands of people to the Downtown area and gets bigger each year.

Saturday, June 21

This is the 13th year for the festival.

The whole family can join the fun from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The free event will feature live entertainment, local vendors and artists, great food, a KidsZone, and a beer garden.

Out! Raleigh Pride is also a fundraiser to support the LGBT Center of Raleigh and all of its community programs.

In the last decade, the event has become an integral part of Raleigh's downtown culture, promoting diversity, awareness, and a sense of belonging for the LGBTQIA+ community, organizers say.

For more information, visit OutRaleighPride.com

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

