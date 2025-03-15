24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Man stabs 4 others during fight at Raleigh restaurant, faces assault charges: police

Saturday, March 15, 2025 5:46PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fight at a Raleigh restaurant Friday night ended with four stabbings.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wake Forest Road at Bowstring Pizza and Brewyard.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a fight broke out between two groups. A man, later identified as Madison Hatcher, 32, pulled out a knife and stabbed four men.

All victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, authorities told ABC11.

Hatcher was detained by bar security and placed in custody once officers arrived on scene. He was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

A woman was also arrested. Easton White, 29, was charged with simple assault and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

