Raleigh Restaurant Week draws crowds, participating eateries see boost in business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday was the final day of Raleigh Restaurant Week, done in partnership with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

28 restaurants participated, including City Club Raleigh and Gravy. All offered three-course fixed-price meals or deals on lunch and dinner.

Eyewitness News stopped by Flavor Hills Sunday on Fayetteville Street, which opened this past January. Even in late afternoon, their dining room was still slammed with customers, and their management said it's been that way for most of this week.

"I feel like we're usually pretty busy," Nia Henderson, the manager at Flavor Hills, said. "But, this week definitely -- I don't know if it was an influx of people because of the weather being so nice, or because of other things just going on downtown, and just restaurant week... We have lots of people from out of town that are coming in also."

It's a similar story heard from other participating bars and restaurants, who said these special events on the calendar go a long way in driving foot traffic.

