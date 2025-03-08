Juvenile injured after being shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Raleigh, police said.

It happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Millchest Place.

Responding officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh Police Department said authorities are collecting evidence at the scene and working to determine the circumstances surrouding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.