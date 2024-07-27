Man dead after being being found shot inside car in Raleigh, police say

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot inside a car Saturday morning in Raleigh, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., the police department responded to a shots fired call in Highgate Place. Another caller reported hearing shots being fired and a vehicle crashing into a tree in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road.

Upon arrival, units said they found a crashed car with a man inside. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

SEE ALSO | Man faces charges in connection to fatal overdose at Raleigh nightclub

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity will not be released at this time.

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide. A suspect has not been taken into custody.

No further information was released.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.