Man seriously injured after shooting in Raleigh parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in Raleigh.

It happened in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Old Plank Road before 8 a.m.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

