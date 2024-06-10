Suspect in May shooting death of 31-year-old Raleigh man arrested in New Jersey

The family of a 31-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh over the weekend is confused and hurting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Monday that an arrest had been made in a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Jeremiah Frazier's body was found May 26 along the 5200 block of Deep Channel Drive, a residential area off Buffaloe Road near Interstate 540.

Investigators determined he had been shot and concluded that his death was the result of homicide.

On Monday, RPD said Tyron Ronnell Warren, 42, was taken into custody in New Jersey.

No other details were immediately released.

