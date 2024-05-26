Man found dead in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police found a man dead Sunday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department was called to a reported deceased person in the 5200 block of Deep Channel Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a dead man.

This is an ongoing death investigation.

Additional details will be released later.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.