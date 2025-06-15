How Raleigh Stroller Society is fostering community and connection among dads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When William Folston became a dad in January, he quickly noticed a gap in support groups.

"I saw a lot of mom groups when I looked online," he said. "I felt like I didn't see much for fathers."

This sparked the creation of the Raleigh Stroller Society, a meet-up group where dads and their kids gather for walks, conversation and connection.

"We meet at parks, we go for walks, we talk, we socialize, we connect," Folston said.

It's about more than steps and strollers, it's about building community and redefining what modern fatherhood looks like. The group offers fathers a safe space to bond with their children and connect with others outside their neighborhoods.

The response? Folston said it has been "overwhelming."

"A lot of people have reached out, we've gotten thousands of views on all our videos," he said.

As Raleigh grows, so does the group, providing a supportive space for dads to share, support, and be seen.

"You're not alone and that's the point," Folston said. "There are others in the same boat."

While the challenges of parenting are nothing new, today's generation of dads is navigating it on their own terms.

"There is no cookie-cutter model for fatherhood," Folston said. "We're seeing all the different ways fatherhood can be done."

From fitness to friendship, and self-care to self-growth, these dads are showing up for their kids and each other.

"We're pushing our strollers, we're also pushing positivity," Folston said.

To learn more about the Raleigh Stroller Society, click here.

