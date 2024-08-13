Convicted murderer escapes before receiving medical care at UNC Hospital, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH,N.C. (WTVD) -- A convicted murderer escaped from Department of Corrections custody Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Ramone Alston, 30, was about to receive care at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough campus. He is wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and New Balance tennis shoes.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen "wearing handcuffs connected to a belly chain with a black box over the junction."

"If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach," OCSO said.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl back in 2015.

Due to the search the campus of Durham Technical Community College in Orange County has been put on lockdown.

The hospital released a statement, saying in part:

"UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus went on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday morning following the escape of a Department of Corrections inmate outside the hospital. The inmate fled from the hospital campus, and law enforcement immediately began searching for him. UNC Hospitals police worked with law enforcement to increase security at the Hillsborough campus. The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m. The safety of our teammates, patients and visitors is the top priority for us. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners' rapid response."