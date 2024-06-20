Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing in Florida

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.

Superstar rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail records.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked at 4:35 a.m. local time, according to jail records. Jail records also note that he submitted a bond of $650 and was expected to be released.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is best known for Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits like "Sicko Mode," "Highest in the Room" and "Franchise."

Scott is father to daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, both of whom he shares with ex Kylie Jenner of "The Kardashians" fame.

ABC News has reached out to Scott's representatives for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.