Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley discuss freedom after Trump pardon

Todd and Julie Chrisley detail their prison experience, pardon and future plans after their daughter Savannah led the fight for their freedom.

In one of their first interview since being released from federal prison, reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley spoke out about their experience behind bars and their controversial presidential pardon.

The former "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were freed about one month ago after serving just over two years of their sentences for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. They were originally sentenced to 12 and seven years respectively, but received a pardon from President Donald Trump in May.

"You don't realize how much your freedom means to you until you don't have it," Todd Chrisley told ABC News' Juju Chang.

ABC News Studios' "IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup" is streaming on Hulu.

The couple revealed that their first post-prison meals were from Pizza Hut and Zaxby's. As for the first shower back in their own home?

"It was almost like your first sexual encounter," Todd joked.

The couple described difficult conditions in prison, with Todd reporting issues of black mold and asbestos at his facility in Florida. Julie, who was held in Kentucky, said she developed health problems including asthma.

"I could see my health deteriorating," Julie told ABC News.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded to the Chrisleys' claims about prison conditions, stating they operate "facilities that are safe, secure, and humane" with regulated temperatures and nutritionally adequate meals.

Their daughter Savannah Chrisley, 26, emerged as their strongest advocate, campaigning for their release while also becoming legal guardian to her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe.

"I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into. I educated myself," Savannah told ABC News of her efforts to secure her parents' freedom.

The pardon came after Savannah, a vocal Trump supporter, spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She received a personal call from the president informing her of his decision to pardon her parents.

Critics questioned whether the Chrisleys deserved the pardon, noting that both a jury convicted them and an appeals court upheld the conviction. Todd defended their pardon, questioning the makeup of their jury and comparing their case to other presidential pardons.

Despite their time in prison, the Chrisleys said they remain unapologetic about their lifestyle.

"I don't have an apology to give you or anyone else over the money that I've made," Todd said.

The couple said they're now focused on prison reform, inspired by the people they encountered while incarcerated.

"I have met some amazing women. I've met some women that I will be friends with till the day that I die," Julie said.

"Chrisley Knows Best" aired on USA Network from 2014 to 2023, filming mostly in Georgia and Tennessee. The family plans to return to television with a new show on the Lifetime network. Todd and Julie said they are considering relocating to Charleston, South Carolina, where they hope to convert a mansion into a hotel -- with cameras rolling.

"I've always told my children that it doesn't matter what someone else's opinion is of you unless it causes you to question who you are at your core," Todd said. "No one's opinion of me has ever caused me to question who I am at the core, so I don't worry about someone else's opinion."

ABC News' Karin Weinberg, Anthony McMahon and Deborah Kim contributed to this report.