Due to possible salmonella, cucumbers sold in NC, 13 other states recalled

NORTH CAROLINA -- Check your fridge or produce drawer before you slice up cucumbers for a salad because they have been recalled across 14 states.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. announced with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it is recalling whole cucumbers due to the potential for them to be contaminated with salmonella.

Details of cucumber recall

"The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria," the recall stated. "The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation."

The recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17 to 21, directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company did not say if any illnesses have been linked to the recalled cucumbers.

Fresh Start Produce Sales said in the recall notice with the FDA that it "has notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and requested that they remove it from commerce."

"We have also asked our direct customers to notify their customers of this recall. Fresh Start Produce Sales is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed of its recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted," the company wrote.

Cucumber product information for recalled produce

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter, and 5 to 9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

What to do with recalled cucumbers

Consumers should first check with their local retailer or place of purchase to find out if the recalled cucumbers were in fact sold at the store where they shop.

"Although these cucumbers are unlikely in the marketplace, anyone with the recalled product should not consume it," the company said in the recall notice, adding that consumers with any cucumbers should "destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund."

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-364-2993, M-F, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EDT.

Potential health impacts, symptoms of salmonella

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. But some -- especially children younger than 5 and adults 65 years and older, or people with weakened immune systems -- may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC states.

