Red Hat Amphitheater relocation still has hurdles to clear before moving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The relocation of the Red Hat Amphitheater is still in limbo despite the Raleigh City Council voting in September to close a portion of South Street to pave the way for the project.

Many people thought the council's approval would make the remaining steps to approve the project more of a formality, but the Planning Commission voted 5-4 against amending the Comprehensive Plan. That plan must be amended to align with the council's decision to close South Street.

"Those who voted against the street closure cited their concerns about the process and the impact on Heritage Park," chair Blannie Miller said. "They also had concerns about inadequate engagement and inconsistencies with the Comprehensive Plan."

The move will be in conjunction with the expansion of the Raleigh Convention Center.

Miller added at Tuesday's City Council meeting that there also wasn't enough information about the economic impact to the small businesses or the city's ability to attract or retain big-ticket acts.

"We were working with somewhat limited information on that case," Miller said.

The full City Council will now get a chance to vote to amend the Comprehensive Plan and remove South Street from the plan. If that vote passes, the project to relocate the amphitheater can proceed, but if the council votes to leave the plan as is, they would be required to reopen South Street, which prompted mixed reactions across downtown.

"Nothing's sealed until anything starts actually getting dug or the shovels in the ground," Whiskey Kitchen general manager Jared Bouchard said. "To hear that there might be another snag is kind of scary."

For Boylan Heights resident Will Hooker, he said he supports the amphitheater's location downtown, but is concerned about the street closure's potential impacts.

"I don't mind them saying we want the amphitheater downtown because it certainly does contribute significantly to the commerce in downtown, and I think that's a good thing," Hooker said. "I just don't think they should be kind of willy nilly changing the street structure and closing streets when we don't even know what's coming."

The City Council is slated to vote on the Comprehensive Plan amendment on Oct. 15.

