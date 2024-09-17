Raleigh City Council could vote to relocate Red Hat Amphitheater

The amphitheater would move to make room for expanding the Raleigh Convention Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A portion of South Street near Lenoir Street needs to close to support the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater, but not everyone is on board with this plan.

There have been several public hearings and business owners have also weighed in.

The move is in conjunction with the expansion of the Raleigh Convention Center.

The city says it must expand the convention center to keep up with growing demand.

The convention center will go where red hat is currently and the amphitheater will then go across the street.

The council needs five votes to approve the street closure and push the relocation plans forward.

Right now the council appears split.

The council will hold one last public hearing, before they are expected to vote.

The meeting begins this afternoon.

