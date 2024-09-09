City of Raleigh hosting public discussion on Red Hat Amphitheater relocation plans

Raleigh city leaders plan to discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts and plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway at the information session at 6 p.m. at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

Raleigh city leaders plan to discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts and plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway at the information session at 6 p.m. at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

Raleigh city leaders plan to discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts and plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway at the information session at 6 p.m. at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

Raleigh city leaders plan to discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts and plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway at the information session at 6 p.m. at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The discussion about the fate of the Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh continues with officials planning to answer questions on Monday about the relocation plan.

Leaders say they will discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts, and plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway at the information session at 6 p.m. at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

The proposal to move the amphitheater a block south calls for the permanent closure of one block of South Street, but some business owners are worried about plans falling apart if the proposal fails to get a vote. The City Council could vote on the proposal as soon as Sept. 17.

"Losing Red Hat would be a huge detriment to the downtown community," Chris Borreson, owner of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing said. "So we want it to stay around."

The amphitheater has to relocate to make room for the Raleigh Convention Center's expansion, but the proposed closure of South Street has prompted some concerns about traffic disruptions and the connectivity for nearby neighborhoods.

"I live in the neighborhood, and I don't want to see Red Hat leave the neighborhood," Jackie Braun said.

Without the closure, Red Hat won't be able to retain its current capacity and could lose big-ticket acts and thus opt to leave downtown altogether, which is an undesired outcome for some businesses.

"If we don't keep it here, another city is going to it's going to absorb it from us," Rusty Sutton, owner of The Green Monkey said. "Red Hat is the one shining light we have downtown."