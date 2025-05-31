Cocktail lounge, speakeasy Red Phone Booth will open in downtown Durham soon

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1920s speakeasy experience is coming to downtown Durham.

It's called the Red Phone Booth, a craft-cocktail and cigar lounge, and it will be the seventh location in the country and first in North Carolina.

You enter through a restored London red phone booth, dial the nightly secret code, and the door will swing open. Once inside, you're transported to the prohibition era.

It's "a candle-lit sanctuary of 1920s glamour" -- leather sofas, honey-onyx bar and the hum of jazz, the company said on its website.

The lounge is expected to open in Durham by the end of the year.

