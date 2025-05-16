Major upgrades coming to North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh and Winston-Salem

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art will undergo a major makeover on its Raleigh and Winston-Salem campuses.
These renovations are made possible through funding from the state of North Carolina and private philanthropic support.
"The North Carolina Museum of Art belongs to the people of our state," said DNCR secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. "These capital projects in Raleigh and Winston-Salem will mark an exciting new chapter for the museums and access to the arts."
Construction will begin in late June 2025, with key upgrades including:
The Raleigh campus and galleries will remain open during its construction, but outdoor concerts in the museum's park will be closed through 2027.
Construction will begin in summer 2026. Planned improvements include:
"When these projects are completed, the citizens of North Carolina will have access to a 21st-century center for the arts - one that speaks to the state's own history of supporting innovation, creativity and community engagement," NCMA W-S director William Carpenter said.