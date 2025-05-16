Major upgrades coming to North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh and Winston-Salem

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art will undergo a major makeover on its Raleigh and Winston-Salem campuses.

These renovations are made possible through funding from the state of North Carolina and private philanthropic support.

"The North Carolina Museum of Art belongs to the people of our state," said DNCR secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. "These capital projects in Raleigh and Winston-Salem will mark an exciting new chapter for the museums and access to the arts."

Raleigh Renovations

Construction will begin in late June 2025, with key upgrades including:



A new entrance on the lower level of the East Building, improving accessibility and connection between the museum and its park.

A new cafe and lounge space, along with interactive artmaking opportunities inspired by the People's Collection

An outdoor arts and entertainment green space behind the East Building for events and gatherings

Renovations to the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park to enhance accessibility and visitor comfort

A new visitor-facing conservation workspace and education studio to showcase the preservation of cultural heritage.

Restoration of stream habitats in the Museum Park in collaboration with environmental agencies.

The Raleigh campus and galleries will remain open during its construction, but outdoor concerts in the museum's park will be closed through 2027.

Winston-Salem Renovations

Construction will begin in summer 2026. Planned improvements include:



Technology upgrades to existing gallery spaces and in-house residency facilities to support regional artists and creators

Incorporation of universal design principles to ensure access to all indoor and outdoor areas and events

"When these projects are completed, the citizens of North Carolina will have access to a 21st-century center for the arts - one that speaks to the state's own history of supporting innovation, creativity and community engagement," NCMA W-S director William Carpenter said.

