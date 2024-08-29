First responders battle heat, hospitals see uptick in patients for heat-related illnesses

Firefighters, who wear pounds of gear, go inside for short increments. Four people been treated at WakeMed's Emergency Room for heat-related illnesses in the last couple of days, Duke Health says 10 people have been treated.

Four people been treated at WakeMed's Emergency Room for heat-related illnesses in the last couple of days, Duke Health says 10 people have been treated.

After-school centers are adjusting with this dangerous heat.

Jessica Rivera runs Wake Harvest Center. She uses a chart - looking humidity, temperatures and air quality - to determine if it's safe for kids to be outside.

Kids are only allowed to play outside for 10 minutes as a precaution.

"It can be dangerous," said Rivera. "Children can become overheated, children can get heat stroke, heat exhaustion, there's different things to look out for."

The weather is putting a strain on first responders.

"It's not pleasant. The heat definitely plays a factor," said Cary Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Howard.

He says temperatures can spike, especially in an attic.

"From a few hundred degrees to a thousand degrees," said Howard.

Apex and Cary firefighters were battling a two-story home fire. They were seen grabbing bottles of cold water and seeking reprieve from the sweltering heat in the shade.

"We rotate people out frequently, let them get breaks, get some hydration, and then they check in with EMA and make sure they're okay and rotate back in," said Howard.

No firefighters were hurt or treated for a heat-related illness.