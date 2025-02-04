NC Museum of History seeks actors for Revolutionary War film series

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- You have a chance to be in a Revolutionary War film series by the North Carolina Museum of History!

The museum is seeking actors for It's Revolutionary!, an original 20-part series commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. According to a news release, it will combine documentary storytelling with engaging narrative elements.

"This project brings history to life in a way that is both engaging and educational," Sally Causey Bloom, the museum's curator of education, said. "By combining documentary and narrative storytelling, we hope to spark curiosity and a deeper understanding of this pivotal chapter in our nation's history. We want everyone to know that they make history, too."

It's Revolutionary! is part of the educational initiative of the NC Museum of History's K-12 Outreach Branch, Beyond the Exhibits. It's an effort that explores the state's role in the American Revolution through programs, materials and resources based on primary and secondary sources.

Aside from the video series, it also includes upcoming Educator Notebooks, online teacher workshops, history-in-a-box kits and more.

Casting Details

Roles: Actors who can portray characters ages 17 to mid-50s; some roles require specific accents.

Submission Requirements: Headshot, resume, audition video (mp4 preferred), sizes, and measurements.

Audition Deadline: February 17, 2025

Casting Notifications:February 26, 2025

Filming Schedule: Weekdays during regular business hours, May-June 2025.

Compensation: $300 per day

For more information, click here.