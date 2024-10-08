Johnston County commissioner convicted, sentenced for sex crime involving child

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County commissioner was convicted Monday of taking indecent liberties with a child.

A jury found Richard Braswell, 76, of Princeton, guilty on the single felony charge after a two-week trial in Johnston County Superior Court.

Braswell was sentenced to serve an active prison term of 20 to 33 months and was required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The incident happened in 2022 and involved a 13-year-old girl. Braswell was arrested in June.

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners announced during its meeting Monday night that the search for begun for Braswell's replacement to fill the vacant seat in District 3.

