Johnston County commissioner charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County Commissioner is facing a felony charge of a sex crime involving a child.

According to the Johnston County Report, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 73-year-old Richard D. Braswell Wednesday morning. Braswell was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. After being processed at the Johnston County Jail, Braswell was released on a $35,000 secured bond, the newspaper reports.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper, they started the investigation into the allegation on June 6 after a 13-year-old girl and her family came to the sheriff's office and reported it. The girl alleged she had an inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance. After their investigation, detectives met with the District Attorney's Office and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Commissioner Braswell for one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Braswell was appointed in December 2021 to fill out the unexpired term of Commissioner Chad Stewart, representing District 3, through December 2022. Commissioner Braswell filed for election to the District 3 seat earlier this year. He has no opposition in November 2022 election.

Sheriff Captain Jeff Caldwell said they won't be releasing any additional information, until the release of criminal discovery in Superior Court.
