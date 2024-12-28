Man arrested, charged for setting Fayetteville daycare on fire

The man is often seen in the area of Cumberland Road, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man is often seen in the area of Cumberland Road, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man is often seen in the area of Cumberland Road, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man is often seen in the area of Cumberland Road, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest was made Monday in connection to a fire at a Fayetteville daycare center.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Rico Antonio Johnson, 40, of Fayetteville for burning an unoccupied commercial structure.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 26. Johnson set God's Little Blessings Daycare on fire on Cumberland Road. Fortunately, the daycare was empty at the time.

Johnston was processed at Cumberland County Detention Center and is held without bond. His first court appearance was Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Featured video is a previous report.