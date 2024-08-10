Rising levels at Little River in Sandhills cause concern for neighboring areas: 'I was surprised'

Residents in the Sandhills are watching water levels closely after Tropical Storm Debby pushed through the area on Thursday.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Spring Lake area are watching Little River closely after Tropical Storm Debby pushed through the area on Thursday.

Cumberland County officials closed the bridge on Manchester between Bragg Boulevard and Highway 210 that crosses over the river. Engineers working for the county said they are waiting for the river to crest.

"It's becoming to the point now where we have more minor storms, and they're causing as much damage as major hurricanes," said Johnny Graham who has lived in the area for decades.

With all the branches and debris the river has spilled over onto the banks.

The day after Debby passed Lenox Jobe decided to stop and take a peak.

"I didn't believe the river would have been so high because the last time we had rainfall, about two weeks... and this time I know about one week. So I said it would be medium. But when I came out this morning and I saw it, I was surprised," said Jobe.

Spring Lake officials tell Eyewitness News there were a few precautionary voluntary evacuations at the Wood Lake Subdivision. Graham who is from the Town of Vass has already felt the impact and is bracing for more.

"I expect more flooding in my area. I think it's just about to the point to where... I feel sure from what I have witnessed already today, that there are plenty of people in my development that have water inside their homes," said Graham.

New Life Worship Center in Spring Lake started to pump flood water away from their building to prevent any damage. However, for Graham and his neighbors, they are starting to make calls.

"I've already contacted FEMA. I started that in the middle of the night. Trying to contact the ones that I could ... I think I'm at the point where I have to let them contact me back," said Graham.